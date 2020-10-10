Over 400 people were tested for COVID-19 at a community drive-thru testing event at Krug Park.
The testing was a self administered standard PCR nasal test with help from Missouri National Guard medics.
Around 30 members of multiple units from the national guard were at Krug Park to help with the testing.
Cars arrived in different appointed times to receive the test. This event had a full schedule as all the appointment slots were full from 7 a.m.-1 p.m.
The testing did not require any symptoms and is a part of the Missouri department of Health and Senior Services community testing.
Other upcoming community testing events can be found at the Missouri DHSS website.