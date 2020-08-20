The Buchanan County Collector’s Office will hold a tax sale on Monday at 10 a.m. inside the courthouse. There are currently 514 properties on the bidding list, but that will likely decrease as property owners pay off their real estate taxes.
If all properties were sold, the county would receive more than $550,000. However, this amount is unlikely as only about 20 percent of properties are typically sold.
“Not all of [the properties] will be sold,” said Peggy Campbell, the Buchanan County Collector. “But we had one last year that went for $11,000 more than the taxes because there was more than one bidder interested in that piece of property.”
Last year, the county sold 99 properties for a total of $361,000. This money will go to one of three places.
First, every entity on the tax statements receives payments. If there is a surplus, which Campbell said happens 15 to 20 percent of the time, it goes to the treasurer who holds it in escrow.
If the property owner pays off all the taxes necessary, the purchaser of the property receives their money back. However, if they don’t pay off the taxes and the surplus made in the auction isn’t claimed in three years, it is divided equally between the schools in the district.
Anyone who is planning on attending the tax sale must take a couple steps.
“You need to come in and pre-register. You have to sign an affidavit by statute that you do not have any delinquent taxes. When the tax sale starts, according to statute, once you buy a piece of property, you pay for it immediately,” Campbell said.
About 60 people are expected to attend and the lobby outside the collector’s office isn’t spacious, which is why people will be offered a mask along with their bidding paddle.
“Hallways are going to be filled and we may be spilling out into the upstairs,” Campbell said. “Usually they’re shoulder to shoulder, but we just can’t do that this year.”
Property owners have until the beginning of the sale to pay off any real estate taxes. Once the auction begins, any properties unpaid are available for sale.
Campbell expects the bidding to last until 3 p.m. on Monday due to all the properties.