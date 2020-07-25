Agency, Missouri has been celebrating the Old Fashioned Agency Picnic for over 150 years to honor old traditions and bring their community.
The event first started in 1867 as a political rally for local politicians. Today, the event continues to have local politicians rally to the community as well as provide fun events and games for families.
Around 15 candidates running for office came to the picnic to give 3 to 5 minute speeches about their platforms. Some of these names include Bill Puett, Henry Martin, Charles West and Brenda Shields.
For Community Center Event Coordinator Joy Budine, Agency's picnic is an opportunity to get in touch with childhood nostalgia and an opportunity to help support the old school building with event proceeds.
"I've been involved myself as a child, because my parents were very involved with the community center and that was just carried through the years," Budine said. "As a volunteer in the community, it's a very important event to upkeep our buildings. It becomes a very exciting time of the year as we care...it just builds the excitement for sure."
Festivities started on Friday with a truck and tractor pull. Saturday had events throughout day starting at 8 a.m. with a softball tournament and ending at 6:30 p.m. with a mice race. Sunday's schedule will begin with a worship service at 11 a.m, followed later by an antique tractor pull at 1 p.m.