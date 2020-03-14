St. Patrick Church found over 100-year-old newspapers inside the cornerstone of the St. Patrick School building on Saturday evening.
Several newspapers from 1913 were found inside the cornerstone in good condition, as well as letters from the reverend at the time and some documents. All the papers were in good condition, minus some aging.
The St. Patrick School building will be demolished sometime before the fall. The congregation of St. Patrick Church gathered after 4 p.m mass to watch the cornerstone removal.
Associate Reverend at St. Patrick Church Jonathan Davis said he and the members of the congregation didn’t know if anything was inside the hollow cornerstone and were surprised to see the copper box inside.
“It was really amazing, because there was actually something in there and it was actually intact and dry. They weren’t decomposed or anything,” Davis said. “So, the builders of (St. Patrick) School really did an amazing job and in putting that Cornerstone in there.”
The school building is set to be removed due to water damage the building sustained two years ago. Davis said tearing down the building will be better for the church long-term.
“We’re tearing down the school because it’s no longer usable right now, and once we tear this down, it’ll open up to a whole new set of possibilities for us,” Davis said. “We’re hoping that God will be able to provide the resources for us to hopefully — in the future, if God so wills it — be able to build a new hall and classrooms.”
The newspapers found in the cornerstone were from St. Joseph, Kansas City, St. Louis and Hartford, Connecticut.