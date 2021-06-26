While the travel and tourism industry took a major hit during the COVID-19 pandemic as more people elected to stay home, outdoor recreation has remained a bright spot.
Recent data from the Outdoor Industry Association showed a 2.4 percentage point jump in total outdoor participation among Americans from 2019 to 2020. Outdoor activities of all types became an enticing alternative for people looking to get away from home while keeping their risk of spreading or contracting the coronavirus relatively low.
The data specifically estimated that 2020 saw 8.1 million more hikers, 7.9 million new campers and 3.4 million additional freshwater fishers taking advantage of the great outdoors during COVID-19. This trend also may reflect larger shifts in people’s lifestyle preferences, as COVID-19 has inspired many workers to leave dense urban areas for locations where outdoor space is more plentiful.
Interest in the outdoors is good news for state and local governments that fund parks and recreation. These governments invest in recreational sites not only for the health and leisure of their residents but also as an economic development tool. Studies have estimated that the outdoor recreation economy is responsible for more than 7 million U.S. jobs and close to $900 billion of consumer spending annually, generating roughly $60 billion in tax revenue for state and local governments.
These factors may help parks fare better when it comes to government funding than they did after the Great Recession. Following the last recession, state and local revenues were decimated nationwide, and parks and recreation became a target for budgetary cutbacks in many jurisdictions. During this time, total state and local spending on parks fell from an all-time peak of $48.5 billion in 2009 to $39.9 billion in 2013 (in inflation-adjusted 2018 dollars). Spending has resumed an upward trajectory since but still has not returned to pre-recession heights, after adjusting for inflation.
Currently, overall spending on parks and recreation is led by states with larger populations and greater economic activity. California, Florida, New York, Illinois and Texas are the biggest spenders, and they also represent the five largest economies and five of the top six largest populations. Per capita spending paints a different picture, as several states in the Midwest, including Illinois, North Dakota and Minnesota, all rank among the top five in the country. Mountain states like Colorado, Nevada and Wyoming also spend among the most per capita.
For many of these leading states, investments in parks and recreation are an important tool for generating economic activity. Developing parks and recreational sites around the state’s natural scenery helps bring in visitors —and dollars — to these states.
Missouri ranks in the middle at number 26, with about $751 million in total parks and recreation annual government spending. This year in St. Joseph, that’s meant funding for projects to improve areas like the Missouri Theater and adding a new bike trail being built between Highland Avenue and the Sunbridge Hills Conservation area.
“It’s going to be a very complex trail system that will combine hiking, casual biking and serious mountain biking opportunities,” Parks Director Chuck Kempf said in a previous interview.
The hopes are that new bike trails will mean welcoming bikers, hikers and novices to areas they may not have traveled before and brought new opportunities with them.
“I’m confident that it is going to draw in many people to St. Joseph and increase overall tourism,” Kempf said about the upcoming River Bluffs Bike Trail Park. “I think there will be some new business spurred by these trails.”
To find state spending on parks and recreation, researchers at CLIQ analyzed data on state and local government finances from the U.S. Census Bureau and data on the outdoor recreation economy from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. The researchers divided total parks and recreation spending in each state by the state’s population to rank the states with the highest spending per capita. The research team also gathered data on outdoor recreation’s economic effects, including the share of state GDP and the share of total state employment.
News-Press NOW
reporter Andrew Gaug
contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.