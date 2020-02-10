MARYVILLE, Mo. — A greenhouse in Northwest Missouri is giving individuals with disabilities an opportunity to strengthen their life skills by growing lettuce.
Lettuce Dream, a nonprofit founded in 2016, provides employment and job-training resources to people with cognitive or developmental disabilities. Through interns and volunteers, the organization produces hydroponically -grown lettuce.
“There are a lot of different facets to running a farm and a greenhouse like this,” said Charlie Clodfelter, executive director of Lettuce Dream. “There’s food sanitation, which is a transferable skill to employment, there’s invoicing that has to be done, customer service, phone calls, all sorts of different things that take place within the daily operations that can relate to transferable skills out in the community for competitive employment.”
For the dozens of interns working with Lettuce Dream, it’s an opportunity they might not normally have.
“They’ll help you find a job and help you get prepared for real-life stuff and real-life scenarios, what you expect at a job and how do to an application or resume,” said 17-year-old Kayden Sybert. “It’s just great here.”
Sybert is looking to attend a trade school so he can study diesel mechanics.
Clodfelter said Lettuce Dream is more than just a social enterprise.
“The main purpose of this program is inclusion,” he said. “It’s not all about people with disabilities working in here, but bringing the entire community to come in and work alongside them to where they’re learning to be a part of the community just like anyone else and have that same opportunity to get out and find meaningful employment.”
The group ends up selling the lettuce to a variety of local restaurants as well as wholesaling it to bigger players like Hy-Vee and Mosaic Life Care.
To find out more about internships or how you can volunteer, visit, www.lettucedream.org.