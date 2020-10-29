Mwandani International is conducting a shoe drive from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31 to raise funds for its programs in Kenya.
Mwandani International is a nonprofit organization that was launched in 2018 by area resident, George Kegode. It is dedicated to improving rural livelihoods in Kenya through the adoption of innovative and sustainable farming practices.
Mwandani International will earn funds based on the total weight of the shoes collected as Funds2Orgs, a Florida-based social enterprise, will purchase all the donated footwear.
People can donate gently worn, used or new shoes. Tie the shoes together or put them in a plastic bag and then in clearly marked boxes at the following locations:
• In St. Joseph:
-- 2516 Meadow Ridge Drive.
• In Maryville:
-- First Baptist Church, 121 East Jenkins St.
-- 707 Windsor Ave.
People also can call George Kegode at 660-541-1500 to arrange for shoes to be picked up.
For more information about Mwandani International, visit www.mwandani.org.