A local organization is continuing its mission of keeping people warm this winter.
Heartwarmers of St. Joseph began giving away space heaters, free of charge, back in 2017 for those in the community who need an extra source of heat. Since that time, the organization has given away more than 100 heaters, and organizer R.J. Jackson is making plans to obtain more donations.
The charity hosted a wing-eating competition in December of 2019, but since then organizers haven't been able to host many fundraisers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In all of 2020, we gave away 42 heaters, and in 2019 it was 52 heaters,” Jackson said. “Right now we have about 15 or 20 left to give.”
The pandemic has caused challenges to the nation’s health and economy, and that challenge also extends to organizations like Heartwarmers.
In the future, organizers plan to hold an event that revolves around an outdoor car show. The “Bring the Heat” car show will take place in the parking lot of the old K-Mart building on the Belt Highway later this year.
“This year is a real challenge to fundraise because we chose not to do any in-person events.,” Jackson said. “So the only way we had any donations was purely online.”
A couple of area breweries also have expressed interest in being event sponsors, but planning is still in an early phase. Jackson is looking at dates in August or September.
“The idea I had for the car show came from, I wanted to find a way that I can take advantage of a large space that wasn't being used,” Jackson said.
Heartwarmers gets a special deal on heaters that allows units to be purchased in bulk. There is a safety design to the heaters that turns off if the device is tipped over.
“One thing we also try to do with Heartwarmers is try to educate the public about space heater safety,” Jackson said. “You never want to plug them into a surge protector, never plug them into an extension cord and always try to keep a three foot radius of space open around it.”
Space heaters can be requested through AFL-CIO’s help me hotline, 816-364-1131.
To help Heartwarmers with donations or find out more about the car show, go online to facebook.com/heartwarmersofsaintjoseph to find more information.