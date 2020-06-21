As the summer continues on, the Fourth of July holiday weekend is getting closer, and many people are ready to celebrate.
As Missouri is in Phase 2 of the “Show Me Strong Recovery” plan, firework stands opened up on Saturday, June 20. Business owners said that it was more than likely the busiest opening day they’ve ever had.
Kovac’s Fireworks Manager Sydni Hook said that with everyone being isolated over the last few months, she thinks people were ready to get out and do something different.
“There’s not a lot going on,” Hook said. “I think people are ready to do stuff with their family and they’re excited about something new to do. And obviously fireworks are fun and exciting. And you know, it’s just a short period of time over the summer, so I definitely think that’s going to play a part in this year’s sales.”
Hook said that Saturday was busy all day long. Sunday was a little slower in the morning, but the crowd picked up in the afternoon. She said that COVID-19 has impacted so many people, and she hopes that their stand can bring joy to those who visit.
“I think people have had some hardships, you know, over these last few months and I think it’s just a time that they can celebrate and come together,” Hook said. “And you know, it’s just a fun time and it’s something to look forward to.”
PJ Kovac, the owner of PJ’s fireworks, said that he also had a busy crowd through the weekend and it made him feel good to see so many people shopping at his business.
“I think because of the virus everybody’s been so coped up and they’re just ready to get out and live life again and celebrate,” Kovac said. “I think it’s going to be a fantastic year.”
According to Kovac, he worried for quite some time on if he was even going to be able to open this year.
“The fireworks industry actually was a little dicey for a while,” Kovac said. “We didn’t even know if we were even going to get product this year because of the virus in China. Our shipments came a little late, but we ended up getting everything.”
Kovac said he was not only happy that his business got to open up, but he’s happy to see more open up as time passes.
“I just think it’s time for businesses to open up before we start losing them,” Kovac said. “You know, it’s been really rough. I know a lot of people that just have been in real trouble with it.”
Each business has different rules and guidelines on how they’re handling their business with COVID-19 regulations, but each one still recommends the community to come out.