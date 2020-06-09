With COVID-19 delays in construction and operation having largely passed now for the Cathedral of St. Joseph’s new preschool, an opening date nears.
A spokesperson for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph said on Monday that students are expected to return to the Cathedral Early Childhood Education Center on the church campus north of Downtown on Monday, June 15, as part of the next phase of pandemic reopening plans. Final touches in the build, licensing, sanitation and fire marshal inspections remain to be done, the spokesperson said, but this leaves the new St. Gianna Beretta Molla Early Childhood Education Center ready for a likely July opening date.
“Our new building is looking amazing!” the social media post reads. “Fingers crossed that we will get to move in soon. We can’t wait to get your kiddos in there.”
The center, built into a renovated site at North Ninth and Robidoux streets to the west of the church, is designed to house 120 students. According to a social media announcement by the Cathedral parish, enrollment is open now and can be accessed by calling 816-233-9794.
According to a biographical entry by Stanford University, Beretta Molla was an Italian pediatrician and devoted mother. She had three children without issue, but with a fourth pregnancy at the age of 39, serious complications developed. The Catholic Church teaches that elective abortion is not to occur under any circumstances, but Beretta Molla received advice that she should receive a medical hysterectomy, terminating the pregnancy, in order to safeguard her health.
Though the church does sanction the end of a pregnancy as a secondary effect of lifesaving care in this fashion, Beretta Molla refused, saying she valued the life of her child above that of her own. She carried the pregnancy to term and gave birth to a healthy daughter, but childbirth complications ensued and led to her death a week later in 1962.
The church considers this self-sacrifice to be emblematic of the precious value of human life; Pope St. John Paul II canonized Beretta Molla in 2004. Beretta Molla’s daughter born in 1962 lives to this day.