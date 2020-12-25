This holiday season has been unlike any before. Even with the difficulties brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, local groups and organizations have altered operations to ensure that the many people in the community who need a little extra help, still receive it.
Marsha Rosenthal at the Open Door Food Kitchen is one of the many helpers working Christmas day to help feed over 225 people in just one and a half hours.
“The Jewish community does this every Christmas so that our Christian friends can enjoy their day with their family and friends. This is traditional for us and we enjoy doing it,” Rosenthal said.
The food kitchen is open 365 days a year to serve lunch to those who are hungry or homeless. This is the 36th year the group has worked to provide Christmas meals, but it's the first that they are unable to gather together inside to enjoy the food.
Rosenthal is looking forward to potentially being able to go back to normal for next Christmas, but for now, offering to-go meals is the best option.
“It’s humbling because we’re doing something to help the needy and the hungry,” she said.
The meal is a traditional holiday meal with turkey, mashed potatoes, corn casserole and rolls. Patrons also were offered bags of essentials, gifts, hats and gloves.
Everything given out was thanks to many donations and support from the community.
“We just want to say thank you to everyone who donates," Rosenthal said. "Whether it’s monetarily, Christmas gifts to give to our patrons, their time in the kitchen, whatever they’ve done to help us out, we do appreciate it and we applaud them and we feel very much for our patrons. We know that they are suffering right now.”
Food is served at Open Door Food Kitchen at 618 S. 8th Street from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. daily.