Due to an excessive amount of yard waste around St. Joseph after recent storms, the City Council has decided to allow open burning for the month of July.
Storms with high wind and some hail last month caused a litter of leaf and limb debris across the city and some whole trees fell.
The city opened two dump sites for storm debris drop off: one at Heritage Park and another near Bode Ice Arena on Southwest Parkway.
Mayor Bill McMurray, who sponsored two items that allow open burning to be legalized for situations like these, said the dump site at Bode Sports Complex was quickly filled and a third site was opened at Riverfront Park.
However, some citizens still were having difficulty getting rid of the debris, prompting the change to the Code of Ordinances.
"Some people expressed some concerns that they couldn't get to the drop off points," McMurray said. "So, to answer their concerns we decided 'Well all right, let's go ahead and allow open burning in the month of July so they can get rid of this storm debris.'"
Typically, open burning only takes place in the city in the months of April and November.
Last week, the council approved an ordinance that allows the governing body to vote to allow burning in additional months. The group then passed a resolution to allow it this July.
McMurray said the change is a one-time allowance, and next July is not planned to be opened for burning unless similar situations occur.
The same rules apply this month as do for April and November. Burning can start at 8 a.m. and all fires must be extinguished by 6 p.m. Yard waste can be burned in upright, metal, cylindrical containers no larger than a 55-gallon capacity drum. A hose, bucket of water or fire extinguisher must be kept at the site, which is to be monitored at all times.
Paper, garbage, tires and other kinds of waste cannot be burned.
McMurray said city officials realize that certain health and safety concerns arise due to burning, but there are also health concerns related to debris being left out on a property.
"The fire department's not a fan of open burning and neither is the health department, but nobody's a fan of letting brush piles hang around for a long time and create a habitat for animals," McMurray said. "So, that's a public health concern as well. We're trying to balance. Some people can't cart this stuff off or hire for it to be carted off so we're trying to respond to those concerns."
In the event that a safety hazard to the community could occur, the fire chief and health department director can enact a temporary ban on burning.