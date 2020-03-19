For the month of April, open burning of dry yard waste is allowed within the St. Joseph city limits.
The following guidelines regulate open burning:
-- Fires are allowed only between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.
-- All fires must be in an upright container with a volume equal to no more than 55 gallons (the size of a 55-gallon drum). A drum-size container constructed of wire mesh (chicken wire or something similar) is permissible.
-- No fire can be within 15 feet of any building.
-- Only one burn container per residence is allowed.
-- All fires shall be monitored from a point close to where the fire is located by a person capable of containing a fire, should that be necessary.
-- Yard waste only (leaves, brush, logs); no trash, paper, lumber or building debris may be burned.
-- Firefighting material including a garden hose or a container of water sufficient to contain any fire started must be at the site of the fire.
Fire Department response to “open burning” calls will be nonemergency (no lights and siren) unless the fire involves or is threatening a structure. Any violation of the open burning restrictions may result in a summons to appear in court for a misdemeanor violation.
If weather conditions, such as high winds, indicate the safety of the community or the public may be endangered or if open burning may create a health hazard, the fire chief or health director may invoke a temporary burning ban.
The open burning session will not be extended due to weather blackout dates.