Other states climbed aboard the online sales tax train shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court cleared away legal obstacles in 2018.
In Missouri, the governor signaled his support, as did local governments and brick-and-mortar businesses. Missouri’s House of Representatives created a Subcommittee on Internet Taxation, with Rep. J. Eggleston of Maysville as chairman. In this year’s session, lawmakers are considering multiple bills that seek to tap this growing segment of the retail economy.
“Most of the people down here in Jefferson City realize that we’re just one of two states not addressing the issue,” said state Rep. Bill Falkner, a St. Joseph Republican who filed his own online tax bill. “I think it’s time that we put something in place to deal with it.”
Some version of an “economic nexus law,” which allows states to collect an online tax if sales exceed a certain level, is on the books in 48 other states. In Missouri, there’s broad agreement that such a measure would level the playing field for local retailers, but lawmakers are learning that taxing online sales isn’t as easy as buying a book from Amazon. Real differences are emerging over a proposed income tax cut to offset any increase in state revenue. At the county level, some express unease at the prospect of going back to voters who already approved a use tax that covers some online commerce.
Dick Burke, executive director of the Missouri Association of Counties, said the first order of business is to determine if state taxpayers receive a rebate or income tax cut in exchange for a tax on internet commerce.
“Until that’s resolved, nothing is going to happen,” he said. “That’s just kind of the general consensus feeling.”
Burke’s organization opposed Eggleston’s legislation, House Bill 1957, that passed out of the House Ways and Means Committee last week. Eggleston seeks to collect a sales tax from out-of-state retailers as well as marketplace facilitators, like Amazon and eBay, that don’t make anything but account for a growing share of online sales. Because his measure is revenue neutral, with an income tax cut to go along with the sales tax increase, a statewide vote wouldn’t be necessary.
The tax cut, Eggleston said, would affect “darned-near everyone.”
Under his legislation, a vote would be necessary at the county or the city level, even in jurisdictions that previously adopted a use tax. Voters in St. Joseph and Buchanan County both approved a use tax, a sort of proto-online sales tax that applies to purchases over a $2,000 threshold and tends to hit businesses with out-of-state or online vendors, as opposed to everyday online shoppers.
The prospect of a re-vote doesn’t sit well with Lee Sawyer, the Buchanan County presiding commissioner.
“That just seems so redundant to me that we would have to go back and have another election,” he said. “The county’s citizens have already passed it and have already said that they believe that’s what should happen.”
Eggleston said a new vote should be required because a use tax is a “clunky” measure that predates the explosion of online retail. “This is a different set of rules,” Eggleston said. “We’re going to change the rules and say, ‘Now this does apply to you.’ It would have to get voter approval.”
Burke acknowledges some confusion on what exactly a use tax is, but he believes the intent of voters was clear in the 67 Missouri jurisdictions that have one: Tax some version of online sales.
“These taxes are on the books,” he said. “They have never been enforced or collected.”
The use tax would remain in effect, under Eggleston’s legislation, if voters in a county rejected a new, broader online sales tax.
Falkner’s bill, HB 1895, seeks to tax internet sales through the existing use tax mechanism, without a public vote. As a former mayor of St. Joseph, he knows how existing sales tax revenue is flat and the need for essential services continues to grow.
“It’s going to reach a critical point that’s going to force communities to think about other ways to do the funding,” he said. “I think this is one of the most important issues that this session will deal with.”
Other issues to iron out involve the possible uses for any new revenue. Both Eggleston and Falkner propose sending the revenue to the general fund, while Gov. Mike Parson wants to build up a type of rainy day fund.
Senate Bill 529, which also passed out of committee last week, would direct online tax revenue to the general fund but also to the State Road Fund and the Debt Retirement Fund.
“I think there’ll be some sort of compromise,” Falkner said. “That’s pretty much what it should be.”