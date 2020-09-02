Icons of smartphone apps measure barely more than a quarter-inch square. They've become a big issue, some believe.
More members of Congress have taken up the cause of online privacy, especially concerning the personal information snared by popular applications. They want the Federal Trade Commission to take action against the pervasive data collection.
No information proves more personal than that collected by Premom. Billed as an ovulation prediction app, tracking users' fertility cycles, it aims to help women "get pregnant sooner and naturally."
U.S. senators, in a letter to the FTC last week, sought information into whether the app has engaged in deceptive practices in its sharing of data from customers.
Sen. Jerry Moran, a Kansas Republican, joined with Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar in asking FTC Chairman Joseph Simons to look into the matter.
"There may be material differences between Premom’s stated privacy policies and its actual data-sharing practices,” the senators wrote. “Most troubling, the investigation found that Premom shared its users’ data without their consent.”
The International Digital Accountability Council, an independent watchdog agency pushing for consumer rights in the online world, conducted the probe.
The investigation found that Premom shared collected data with a trio of third-party advertising companies based in China. Device identifiers made it possible to construct profiles of individual consumer behavior.
No opt-out option existed for Premom users, the senators' letter said, and one of the third-party companies used encryption as a means of disguising its transmission of data and stifling any oversight of its actions.
"While we understand that Premom has taken steps to update its app to halt the sharing of its users’ information with these companies, it is concerning that Premom may have engaged in these deceptive practices and shared users’ personal data without their consent," the senators wrote.
Moran chairs the Senate Commerce subcommittee that deals with matters of consumer protection. Klobuchar sits as the ranking Democrat on the Senate Judiciary subcommittee that oversees consumer rights.
They were joined in signing the letter by four other Democratic senators and another Republican.
In its privacy policy statement, Premom said it attempts not to share user data with third parties and verifies on a regular basis that third-party companies comply with the app's standards.
"We remove those that do not," the policy reads. "The holistic experience of our users, including their privacy and safety, continues to be our top priority."
As technology evolves, lawmakers in Washington have in increasing numbers looked at how the personal data of constituents might be gathered and used in behind-the-curtain ways.
Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, a former state attorney general, has been a consistent critic of technology companies and their prolific sharing of user data. He has been especially critical of TikTok, a video-sharing app popular with young people and which he refers to as a "Beijing Trojan horse."
Even government operations struggle to keep pace with changing technology.
On Wednesday, a Governmental Accountability Office report said U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which has deployed facial recognition technology to 27 American airports, must go to greater lengths to inform travelers about its privacy principles.