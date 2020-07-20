The behavior of consumers today has changed and is moving more toward online rather than in-person shopping.
Local online stores have noticed that trend in the surge of orders and revenue in the past months.
Marble Bar Australian Bakery has been open for 18 months and owner Claire Clark was a little concerned in early March when things started to get bad for businesses.
“I was worried if people were wanting to still eat my food and they did and we got incredibly busy,” Clark said.
The bakery delivers local for an extra $3 charge and to surrounding areas for $6. Clark also offers curbside pick-up.
“People just order online because we don’t have a storefront it’s pretty well contactless at this stage,” Clark said.
Clark is thankful she didn’t need to change her current business model, but has increased her social media presence to get the word out.
“Everything I make is genuinely Australian, that is what you get when you’re in Australia and it sells quickly,” Clark said.
Clark’s most popular item is her sausage rolls, but she adds new items to the menu that she posts each week on Monday or Tuesday. At this time the bakery only offers pickup and delivery on Thursdays to prep all the orders coming in.
The bakery is on Facebook and Instagram and at marblebarbakery.com.
Another business that’s seen a similar flow of orders is Creations Engraving and Embroidery in Savannah, Missouri, said co-owner Patti Derr.
“May is a big time for us with track meets and school events, but with the schools closed so they canceled orders and it was pretty scary for us,” Derr said.
Even though Derr and co-owner Stacy Cole have a storefront, they decided to stay busy and start adding to the online store and increasing social media and advertising.
“It just took fire and our orders for this month are up 240% and revenue is up 268%, so now we’re on the other side of it,” Derr said.
Derr was also prepared because she noticed even before the pandemic that consumers were already starting to change by using phones to shop.
“Now older shoppers have learned it’s a much safer way to shop if you don’t want to go out or wear a mask,” Derr said.
Derr said with celebrations still happening, the stores gift line has become the most popular.
“I have tumblers, flask sets and glasses that have become extremely popular and I send all over the world,” Derr said.
The storefront just recently opened because it was impossible to cover online sales and be open, but is typically open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the week.
Derr doesn’t plan on changing operation models anytime soon because business could stay constant like this through the end of the year and into another busy time for them, Christmas.