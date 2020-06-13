If you are looking for ways to get yourself and your pet out of the house with stay-at-hone orders lifting, the Friends of the Animal Shelter in St. Joseph is holding its 6th annual Run/Walk for the Pets 5K.
Whitney Zoghby, president of Friends of the Animal Shelter, said to bring more than just yourself next weekend.
“Its the only dog-encouraged race in St. Joe, so bring your furry friends too," she said.
The run/walk is Saturday, June 20. The group previously had to push back the date of the run/walk becuase of COVID-19. The run will be starting at 9 a.m. at 2500 Southwest Parkway.
But that's not the only effect from COVID-19. Zoghby also said that due to the pandemic, they don't have as many people signed up as they hoped.
Participants can sign up for the race online and also at the race Saturday morning.
The group is hoping the fundraiser will be enough to help them expand a new building they were able to purchase for the shelter.
Zoghby said if people have seen the shelter, they will understand their need for a better place to house the animals.
“It's in pretty rough condition. Cats and dogs are sheltered right next to each other, the HVAC is in poor shape. There's things that just don't work right and we want a better location," she said.
Currently, the shelter has very little green grass where they can walk the animals and the group is excited for the outside space it will have at the new location. The new building that Friends of the Animals purchased is in Mitchell Woods, where Zoghby said there is ample green space.
To register for the 5K, visit runsignup.com/runforpaws. Or visit their FaceBook page Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph. It costs $30 to register online and at the race on Saturday morning.