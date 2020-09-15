Four people were involved in a crash on Frederick Avenue near North Noyes Boulevard Tuesday night around 8 p.m.
One vehicle was eastbound on Frederick and turned left into an apartment complex and was hit by a car going westbound.
The two passengers in the eastbound car suffered only minor injuries. One passenger in the westbound vehicle was taken to the hospital in an ambulance with unknown injuries. An officer on scene said she was alert and aware of what was going on. The other passenger has minor injuries.
Frederick was completely closed westbound and down to one lane eastbound.