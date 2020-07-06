One person is in custody and one is dead after a shooting in Fairfax, Missouri, Monday morning.
Shortly before 9:30 a.m., the Atchison County Sheriff's Department received a call that a suspect had shot someone at 611 Pine St., Fairfax, Missouri. When officers arrived, the wounded person was removed from the scene, but the shooter retreated back into the apartment building.
An hour after the shooting, the suspect surrendered to authorities. At the request of the Atchison County Sheriff's Office, the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control is handling the investigation.
The identity of the deceased has not yet been released, pending the notification of next of kin. The suspect is currently in custody, but authorities are declining to release his identity at this time, pending further investigation.
