One person hurt Monday morning after two-vehicle crash
One person was sent to Mosaic for minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash on Monday morning.

The crash occurred at the entrance to the East Hills Library on Woodbine Road.

Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.

