One person hurt Monday morning after two-vehicle crash By Riley Funk News-Press NOW Sep 18, 2023 One person was sent to Mosaic for minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash on Monday morning. The crash occurred at the entrance to the East Hills Library on Woodbine Road. A black Ford Expedition was turning left to travel north on Woodbine when it collided with a blue Subaru traveling south. There were two passengers in the Subaru and one person in the Ford. Officers of the St. Joseph Police Department working the scene said the crash was caused by failure to yield. Police said an extrication took place on the passenger side of the Subaru due to the doors not being able to open. Everyone involved was wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. An elderly woman involved in the crash was transported to the hospital by Buchanan County EMS to be treated for minor injuries. Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.
