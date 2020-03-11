A Wathena, Kansas, man sustained serious injuries in a one-vehicle accident in Holt County Tuesday afternoon.
Charles Lampshire, 59, was flown to Mosaic Life Care after losing control of a freight trailer pulling grain.
Around 1:25 p.m., Lampshire was traveling south on U.S. 59 just south of Route Y, three miles east of Oregon, Missouri.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Lampshire's vehicle began to skid and go off the south side of U.S. 59. It then came back on the road, crossing the roadway before going off the north side of U.S. 59.
Lampshire came back onto south U.S. 59 and overturned on the driver's side, blocking both lanes.
It is unknown if he was wearing a seat belt.