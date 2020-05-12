Placeholder police sirens

One man was injured and arrested after a wreck that occurred on Missouri Highway 6, just 2 miles outside of St. Joseph.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the wreck happened around 4:20 on Tuesday afternoon when both Marlon Brooks, 31, of St. Louis, and Gary Klein, 71, of Rotonda, Florida, were traveling east on Highway 6.

Brooks struck the back of Klein’s Ford F-150 with his Nissan Pathfinder and then traveled off the north side of the roadway and into a field.

Brooks was transported by Buchanan County EMS to Mosaic Life Care of St. Joseph and was arrested for driving while intoxicated by Buchanan County.

