One man was injured and arrested after a wreck that occurred on Missouri Highway 6, just 2 miles outside of St. Joseph.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the wreck happened around 4:20 on Tuesday afternoon when both Marlon Brooks, 31, of St. Louis, and Gary Klein, 71, of Rotonda, Florida, were traveling east on Highway 6.
Brooks struck the back of Klein’s Ford F-150 with his Nissan Pathfinder and then traveled off the north side of the roadway and into a field.
Brooks was transported by Buchanan County EMS to Mosaic Life Care of St. Joseph and was arrested for driving while intoxicated by Buchanan County.