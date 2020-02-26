An Alaskan man is dead following a head-on collision with another driver in Atchison County, Missouri.
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol records, Jeremy Legg, 28, of Anchorage, was travelling southbound on 59 U.S. Highway north of Fairfax when the accident occurred at 8 p.m. Monday.
Legg, driving a Buick Le Sabre, reportedly crossed into the path of another driver and struck that vehicle head on. The crash report indicates Legg was not wearing a seat belt.
The other driver, Glenn Rolf, 65, of Tarkio, Missouri, suffered serious injuries in the crash. He was transported to Fairfax Community Hospital.
A female passenger in Rolf's car, Barbara Rolf, 64, also suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital. The Rolfs both were wearing seat belts, according to the report.