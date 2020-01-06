One injured in rollover accident

One person was injured in a rollover accident near the intersection of Southeast Mitchell and 68th roads on Monday night.
Just before 6:30 p.m. a vehicle was heading westbound on Southeast Mitchell Road when the driver lost control and over-corrected, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department.
The vehicle rolled over at least once, officials on the scene said, and landed in an embankment.
The driver was able to get out and get help. The passenger was transported to Mosaic Life Care with moderate injuries.
It is not known at this time if safety devices were in use.