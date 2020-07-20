One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning on Interstate 29.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at 10:17 a.m., a 2020 Chevrolet Blazer was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-29, two miles north of St. Joseph. The vehicle, driven by James Gossett, 74, struck the front right of a tractor-trailer as it attempted to swerve and miss Gossett's vehicle.
Gossett's vehicle overturned and came to a rest on its top. He was taken to Mosaic Life Care via Buchanan County Ambulance.
He was wearing his seat belt.