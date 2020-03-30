At least one person was seriously injured Monday in a motorcycle wreck on the Interstate 229 ramp near West Highland Avenue.
A medical helicopter, the St. Joseph Fire Department, Buchanan County EMS and the St. Joseph Police Department responded to the scene of the accident.
According to the Police Department, the driver was heading north when the motorcycle caught on fire, causing the driver to catch on fire as well.
The Buchanan County EMS said in a tweet that the patient was flown to the University of Kansas Hospital.