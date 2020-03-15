One person was left in serious condition after a two car accident in Cameron, Missouri, late Saturday night.
The injured person was taken by ambulance to Liberty Hospital. The current condition of the injured person is unknown.
Both cars were driving northbound on US 69 when the accident occurred. The crash occurred when the second vehicle struck the rear of the first vehicle.
The injured person was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. The driver of the second vehicle was not wearing a seat belt.