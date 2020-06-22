One person is dead after a four-vehicle crash that happened on Sunday at 4:30 p.m.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened when two vehicles where stopped on north U.S. Highway 169, 2 miles south of Union Star, Missouri, waiting for traffic to turn left onto a county road. A third vehicle, a GMC Denali Truck, struck the back of the second car, causing the first to travel across the center line, striking Mark Stickler on his motorcycle.
Stickler was ejected from his motorcycle and ended up on the north side of the highway and was later pronounced dead at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.