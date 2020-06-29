A St. Joseph man is charged with first-degree assault after a shooting incident that occurred on Saturday in the 1300 block of South 11th Street.
Christian Samuel James Vannaman, 18, allegedly shot the victim in the chest after a dispute over stolen property, court records obtained by News-Press NOW show.
"(The victim) stood up from laying down and when he reached to pull up his pants, Mr. Vannaman pulled a small handgun from the hooded sweatshirt he was wearing," St. Joseph Police Department Detective Brendan McGinnis wrote in a probable cause statement. "(The victim) grabs for the handgun and a struggle over the weapon happens."
"During the brief struggle, one shot is fired by Mr. Vannaman, striking (the victim) in the chest area," McGinnis wrote.
According to the probable cause statement, the victim was in critical condition as of Saturday. An update on their condition was not immediately available on Monday.
"Mr. Vannaman then flees the area to a vehicle and then flees the property," McGinnis wrote.
The probable cause statement does not indicate where Vannaman was arrested, though a search of Buchanan County Jail records indicates he is in custody and being held without bond.
McGinnis wrote that he believed Vannaman to be a danger to the community.
"Mr. Vannaman brandished a firearm and shot one shot while innocent persons were in the immediate area that could have been struck," he wrote. "Mr. Vannaman arrived to the apartment complex with the intention of confronting the victim over stolen property."
In addition, McGinnis said Vannaman showed "no regard for the safety of all other residents" present at the time.
Online court records show Vannaman is set to be arraigned on June 30 at 8:30 a.m. in front of Buchanan County Judge Keith Marquart.