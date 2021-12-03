After more than a year and a half of a red-hot residential real estate market with high competition and record prices, recent months have shown some signs that the market is finally beginning to cool.
Part of the reason for this is seasonal, as the fall and winter months typically see a lower volume of home sales than the spring and summer. Other observers have suggested that a sharp increase in home values over the last 18 months has begun to price more would-be homebuyers out of the market. But one of the biggest factors is that after reaching record lows last year, the inventory of homes for sale began to turn upward this summer, finally bringing more supply into the market.
Much of this inventory growth comes from an increase in the sale of existing homes as more owners recognize favorable market conditions and opt to sell. According to the National Association of Realtors, sales of existing homes were up 7% month-over-month in September. In contrast, new construction has been more challenging: New housing starts have rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, but completions have trended downward among ongoing labor shortages and supply-chain challenges.
All else being equal, a majority of homebuyers express a preference for new houses. According to a survey from the National Association of Home Builders, 60% of buyers would prefer a new home over an existing one. But given the constraints on the supply of new housing, many more homebuyers are looking to the stock of existing homes as a desirable option.
Homebuyers’ preferences for newer homes are apparent in data on houses’ year of construction. Approximately 35% of homeowners live in a unit constructed since 1990, compared to just 29% of renters. Because homeowners have a greater financial stake in the places they live, they may be more motivated than renters to seek out new residences, which offer lower ongoing maintenance costs, newer (and frequently safer) building materials and less worry about major expenses like new appliances, HVAC or roofing.
But one of the downsides of newer homes is that they tend to be much more expensive than older units for both owners (by median home value) and renters (by median monthly rent). The median value of owner-occupied housing units built since 2010 ($339,039) is more than $50,000 greater than those built just in the decade prior ($288,500), according to the Census Bureau.
This difference in value is in part because newer units reflect current costs, which include more expensive labor and materials, and in part because homebuilders in recent years have been making homes larger. These factors have become even more significant during the pandemic, as labor and supply-chain challenges have pushed building costs upward, while many homebuyers have been seeking larger spaces. With prices for new homes high and rising, homebuyers may find the best value looking for older properties.
The supply of newer and older homes looks different depending on geography, which impacts how these trends in the real estate and rental markets play out.
For small metros, the St. Joseph area ranks at 23, with 28.8% of housing units being built before 1940, or about 15,500 homes. It’s an aspect of the area that the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce wants to focus on when courting residents.
“St. Joe is has a wealth of architecture that it won’t take that much work to fix up and these houses can be amazing,” said Kristi Bailey, director of communications and marketing for the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce.
Seeing people buy old properties and fix them up has been encouraging to Bailey, as it honors history and makes sure older homes are brought into the future.
“It’s good to see that some of those things are happening because we do just have a wealth of amazing historic structures,” she said.
The median age of existing housing units is oldest in Northeastern states like New York and Massachusetts, where cities have been established for longer, and their higher densities make new construction more difficult. Sun Belt states like Nevada and Arizona in the West and Georgia and North Carolina in the South have been experiencing much higher rates of growth in recent decades, and as a result, the typical home has a lower age. At the metro level, similar trends hold, with older homes being found in the nation’s historic population centers, including industrial cities like Buffalo, Pittsburgh and Cleveland.
News-Press NOW reporter Andrew Gaug contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.