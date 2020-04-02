Drivers in St. Joseph can go to a gas station and find gas for as little as $1.69 due to the low demand for oil during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gas prices started to drop when Saudi Arabia announced it would flood the market with extra oil and slash prices due to a price war with Russia. According to the American Automobile Association, the national average is below $2 a gallon.
Dr. Kara Grant, an assistant economics professor at Missouri Western State University, said this would typically be the time for people to stock up on gas, but because many are quarantined, there's less driving and less of a need for gas.
"Usually you would see us go and spend more and we would have output increasing because everybody would be going and spending like crazy, but the problem is we're all stuck at home," Grant said.
Lower oil prices can boost the economy in a way due to businesses being able to buy it at a cheaper price, but Grant said there problems also come with lower prices.
"Because we have all these other supply shocks happening, that causes supply disruption, which causes the price level in the whole economy to go up," Grant said. "We're seeing inflation, but there's also price level going down so it's kind of offsetting."
Since Saudi Arabia announced Wednesday that it is boosting its crude oil supply to a record 18.8 million barrels on a single day, it's threatened the U.S. drilling industry with bankruptcies and layoffs. The last time the country saw oil prices this low was in 2015 and 2016.
However, one positive aspect Grant pointed out was the environmental effects because of less oil being used.
"If that's the one bonus of all of this, it's that we're helping the environment in some way," Grant said.
Grant said in order for oil prices to rise again, Saudi Arabia and Russia have to end the price war and cut back on oil production.
"If they do fix the agreement then basically you'll see prices rising, but if they break up the OPEC then prices might get even lower because people are competing for prices," Grant said.
President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday that he "expects and hopes" Russia and Saudi Arabia would be cutting back.
According to Saudi Arabia's news agency SPA, Saudi Arabia is calling for an urgent meeting for OPEC+ states and "another group of countries" to possibly reach a solution to restore balance within oil markets.