Repave

The city goes through miles of repaved surfaces a year.

 Harry Loomis | News-Press NOW

It’s always a relief when worn-down roads are resurfaced, although it’s not always possible for public works officials to plan road projects in advance.

Through the city of St. Joseph’s use tax, Director of Public Works and Transportation Abe Forney said around 72 lane miles of road get repaved in town every summer.

