It’s always a relief when worn-down roads are resurfaced, although it’s not always possible for public works officials to plan road projects in advance.
Through the city of St. Joseph’s use tax, Director of Public Works and Transportation Abe Forney said around 72 lane miles of road get repaved in town every summer.
“The bid will go out in dollar amount how much we have,” Forney said. “They will come back and tell us what the price for asphalt is. Obviously we’re going to try and get as much of it as we possibly can. But it’s a dollar amount.”
Because every road wears down at different paces, there’s no set pattern or schedule for which roads get paved in a given year.
“Every year, the public works department will go out and grade or evaluate the roads,” Forney said. “The roads that are in worse shape will get
resurfaced first.”
Not only do roads age differently, but roads that see more traffic have to be handled differently. For both residential streets and busy streets like in the Downtown area, residents and employees will be notified of road projects in advance.
“The contractor will go out and notify the property owners at least 48 hours in advance,” Forney said. “That’s either hanging a tag on their door, putting something on a car or just going up to the property owner and talking to them. The majority of the time they’ll knock on the door, but if nobody’s there, they’ll hang a tag and try to give 48 hours.”
While busy roads do require more notice, they can also provide more solutions for those that need to be there.
“The contractor will give them advice on where to go,” Forney said. “There’s lots of place that they could go to.”
