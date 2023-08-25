Officials reflect on evolution of training camp

After spending 21 years working in Missouri Western State University’s athletic department and being directly involved with Chiefs Training Camp, Brett Esely has seen each year's changes firsthand.
Esely is currently the director of the St. Joseph Sports Commission, but he had his hands in organizing training camp for 11 years until 2021. Training camp has been held at Missouri Western since 2010.
“I oversaw all outside operations at camp, meaning logistics, management of people, parking, folks needing special assistance, helping with logistics of special events, worked a little bit in group management, corporate sales,” he said. “That area of camp has changed a lot over the years. Just given, folks want to be involved with camp in some way, shape or form.”
Team success in recent years has made training camp more popular than it was in the first few years that St. Joseph hosted it, resulting in record-breaking attendance in 2019. The Convention and Visitors Bureau is still waiting on numbers to see if the record was broken again this year.
“We've used the figure 63,000 attendance in 2019 a lot,” he said. “You had some years, 2012, 2013, that attendance figure was in the 35,000 range. So, slice that in half.”
Attendance isn’t the only thing that has changed at MWSU when hosting training camp. While practices are held on the campus practice fields now, some practices would be held in Spratt Stadium in previous years.
“Those practices always had a little bit more production because obviously you were in an actual stadium that had sound,” he said. “There was no video board at Spratt Stadium in those days, but you just had a little bit more production involved in those practices.”
Mitch Holthus, the voice of the Chiefs, would always emcee in the past, Esely said.
“There were some years — again, this shows you where the team’s at now — there were some years they would give tickets away to games to fans in attendance,” he said. “I don't think they would ever do that now, just given the supply and demand is what it is. But when Andy Reid came, let's say all things Chiefs changed.”
When Andy Reid took the head coach position in 2013, training camp began to resemble the attraction most fans recognize today.
“All coaches, especially a guy that's been doing it for as long as Andy and a guy that's had as much success as Andy — football coaches more than any other set of coach — they are creatures of habit,” he said. “Andy does not like to practice on turf. So that was the end of the in-stadium practices.”
Practices were usually held in the afternoon prior to 2015, but Esely said you can count how many afternoon practices they’ve had since then on one hand. The early start allows them to beat the heat and have the rest of the day to rehydrate, watch film and complete their walk-throughs.
“I think you've heard the players talk about Andy Reid's camp and being one of the toughest camps they've ever been through. Well, I think there's a reason for that,” he said. “I think that correlates to their success. But I also think that is that is directly tied to ‘We're going to use every hour of our day to our advantage.’”
Impact on local business
The change in practice time affects how fans prepare, especially if they commute from out of town.
“Instead of being able to get in the car at 11 a.m. from Wichita and get up here for a 3 or 4 o’clock practice in the afternoon, your travel probably looks a little bit different when practice starts at 8:15, 9:15 in the morning,” he said. “Is that correlated to additional overnight stays here? Well, that's probably debatable, depending on the year, depending on the event, depending on how the practice schedule breaks out.”
Esely said additional weekend practices this year helped fans who can’t make it on game day during the season, which could have led to more hotel stays.
“You say, ‘You know what? I can catch two or three practices in St. Joe, and in most cases, I'm not paying to get into camp because it's free to get into camp most days,’” he said. “Most days, you're probably making a weekend out of it. And with that, I'm not saying you're staying in St. Joe, but I think there's a good chance that you probably are.”
The arrival of the Chiefs Training Camp can also impact local restaurants as fans come through town, but the grocery store is one spot that some would not immediately think about being affected.
"You have 90 players, you have 20 coaches, you have another 50 to 70 support staff. They all have different needs,” he said. “Not that they don't have services on campus, but in some cases, there are other amenities that you may need that are not offered on campus, that that you may get from a grocery store, you may get from a specialty store.”
In one instance during training camp, there was a search at local stores to track down a favorite dessert for a member of the Chiefs organization.
“I'll just say that that a member of the Chiefs travel party had a favorite ice cream that was a little off the beaten path of flavor,” he said. “And I know there was a little bit of a hunt to go find that to go find that flavor, and which they did find that.”
