The road to the Super Bowl for the Kansas City Chiefs started on the campus of Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph this season, just as it has for the past decade. With no agreement yet signed for the future, many are wondering whether the team will be returning to another training camp.
“Until there is news to share, there is no news to share” said Josh Looney, vice president of intercollegiate athletics at Missouri Western. “We don’t have direct plans of things that might look different here in July or August when the Chiefs would come, but when we do, we would announce it to the public.”
As the Chiefs continue to improve and potentially bring in more record crowds, facility upgrades at Missouri Western may be needed. Officials with Buchanan County and the city of St. Joseph have seen the economic impact from the Chiefs’ presence over the past decade.
There could be an argument made for governmental funds to go toward upgrades if Missouri Western needed them to keep the Chiefs from leaving town.
“It is really easy to make an economic development argument about the fact that having the Chiefs here has an economic impact,” said Lee Sawyer, Buchanan County Presiding Commissioner. “We want to put those economic development funds to items that have an economic impact and a long-term impact.”
The city also may be willing to help with the funding if it is necessary for the Chiefs to return. Mayor Bill McMurray said it would not be difficult to get all the parties on the same side of that issue.
“I think the city, county, the chamber, everybody in town would do everything they can possibly do to get the Chiefs back here. We all know each other, we all work in collaboration with each other,” McMurray said. “We all know how important the camp is to the community and we want it back, so we are willing to work together to get it back.”
In previous years, when the Chiefs’ season was over, conversations would begin with Missouri Western about bringing camp back to the university’s campus. This year is different as the Chiefs don’t currently have an agreement to come back, but university officials remain confident about a potential return and are going through the usual steps for planning.
“From past years, typically our first meetings with the Chiefs to prepare for next year is in February, ” Looney said. “We continue to have a tremendously positive relationship with the organization, so we’re on pace right now in planning, and we’re going with the time frame that we know, and until we hear differently we will continue with that.”
First-year Missouri Western President Matthew Wilson acknowledged the exposure the city gets from camp and noted it’s a chance for people to see the university’s campus and facilities, as well.
“I ran into people from many different states and different countries, which is a special thing,” Wilson said. “Name another event that is going to bring that many people to our campus and to our city.”