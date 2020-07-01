This year may bring more home firework displays than in previous years, as the potential factors of this include firework shows being canceled due to the pandemic and that the holiday lands on a Saturday.
Colten Joseph, manager of Border War Fireworks, said they have seen more people this year than before, “Our traffic this year has been insanely high compared to previous years and we’re not sure if that’s because of COVID or just because it’s on a Saturday this year, because Saturday is the biggest day for it.”
When speaking with the St. Joseph Fire Department about how busy they anticipate this weekend to be, Fire inspector Rob Blizzard said that it should not be any busier than any other year.
“We tend to be very busy on every Fourth of July. Usually from about well, the state of Missouri starts selling fireworks on June 20 and it ends on July 10. So, all through that time we’re usually pretty busy,” Blizzard said.
Another factor Blizzard brought up that might look different for firefighters this year is the amount of rain that we’ve had recently.
“It’s not as dry as it normally is during this time. Normally, we have a lot of grass fires, bottle rockets and things are really bad about starting grass fires. We have some in the area of Lake Contrary that we cover, or you always get some grass fires there, so since it’s been so wet here lately, so we may not be as busy as we have been,” Blizzard said.
When it comes to firework safety, the biggest thing is how to properly handle them, a physician with Mosaic Life Care, Cynthia Brownfield, warns people to be smart when lighting them.
“The biggest thing is to remember that fireworks are an explosive device. So, you need to be smart about how to handle them. Around this time, approximately 200 people go to the emergency room on a daily basis and that’s an additional 200 people that probably aren’t needed to go to the emergency room with the reality of the current pandemic,” Brownfield said. “So, just realize that they can injure, it can be severe and it could be irreversible damage.”
Brownfield said the No. 1 place of injury is usually the hand or arms, followed by the head and eyes, and that about half of emergency room visits can be related to sparkler use, which is popular with kids.
“Sparklers burn up to 2,000 degrees and they can light clothes on fire and cause severe burns. So, children should not actually have sparklers,” Brownfield said.
Joseph recommended some fireworks that can be safe for younger children to enjoy, “Any of our novelty ones are not going to have a big fire. The ones that I recommend are going to be snappers, because you don’t really light those, smoke balls, because typically all you’re doing is running though the smoke as a kid, party poppers so all you do is pull the string and confetti comes out, but all those are going to be the safest for the kids.”
Other tips that were mentioned is how fireworks should be lit and discarded afterward.
“Be aware of duds, be very wary of them. Just leave them be instead of trying to find out why they didn’t go off,” Blizzard said. “If you’re using sparklers, make sure you have a bucket of water for any fireworks. Actually, make sure you have a bucket of water to put any hot fireworks in to the bucket of water on its own, and please clean up after yourselves.”