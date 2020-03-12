Local officials and organizations are taking widespread actions in preparation for the COVID-19 virus, which has now infected two people in Missouri, but none so far in Northwest Missouri.
The Ancient Order of Hibernians canceled its St. Patrick's Day Parade, the Missouri Department of Corrections suspended inmate visitation, and Diversicare ended all "nonessential" visits to its nursing homes.
Meanwhile, Mosaic Life Care Hospital is still collecting swabs for the new coronavirus, while Northwest Health Services does not have the capability.
Joey Austin, a spokesperson for the Mosaic, told News-Press NOW that the hospital has still only sent in six patient swabs to be analyzed, the same number they reported Wednesday.
Northwest Health has not seen anyone who meets screening criteria to be sent for testing as of 2 p.m. Thursday, Doctor Francisco Aleman said.
"Reinforcing basic hygiene is going to be the best thing that you can do to protect yourself," Aleman said.
He stressed staying 6 feet away from those who are sick, consistent hand washing and not touching the face.
Sadie Kennedy, clinic coordinator for the St. Joseph Health Department, said she has five COVID-19 test kits on hand that could be distributed if necessary, though there is a bureaucratic process.
"Even with my epidemiologist, he has to go off of what the state of Missouri is saying for the criteria," she said. "Everything is going through a hotline number to the state."
That hotline, 877-435-8411, was overwhelmed by demand early Thursday afternoon. The number also i s accessible to the public for questions.
Aleman said patients without a primary care provider should call the hotline, but added Northwest Health is making a concerted effort to keep its phone lines free so new patients can schedule appointments.
Both Kennedy and Aleman said those with COVID-19 concerns should call a medical facility before coming in, if possible.
Both private and public labs have begun testing samples for COVID-19. However, Kennedy said Mosaic doesn't have a contract with a private lab, meaning any samples will have to be tested by the state until one is signed.
According to Kennedy, the state can turn a test around in about a day, while private labs are generally taking three or four days. She added that private labs are usually faster to accept a proposed patient's swab.
Kansas announced its first death from COVID-19 on Thursday. Gov. Laura Kelly said the man was in his 70s and in long-term care.
An official for the Wathena Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center confirmed late Thursday that it's closed to visitors.
Other organizations are monitoring the virus, but not taking restrictive action.
The Buchanan County Jail has instituted a screening process at its booking station and is deep-cleaning common areas in the overnight hours.
As of late Thursday, the Moila Shrine Circus was still scheduled to take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Civic Arena in St. Joseph.
Local government officials will meet at the Remington Nature Center at 1 p.m. on Friday to discuss government action.
Possible plans include limiting access to the Buchanan County Courthouse, though Buchanan County Presiding Commissioner Lee Sawyer said no decisions had been made.
The Kansas City-St. Joseph Catholic Archdiocese said those who are sick are released from Mass obligations, as are those at a high risk for contracting COVID-19 on a case-by-case basis, though the organization did not announce any cancellations.
Rolling Hills Library will keep its Savannah and St. Joseph locations open "as long as possible" and will start curbside pickup of library materials beginning March 16.