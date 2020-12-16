The Northwest Fraternal Order of Police held their annual Christmas with Cops event for kids to go shopping with an officer Wednesday evening.
The kids were given $200 to spend at Walmart on the South Belt. Each kid was teamed up with an officer to go shopping for things they want.
Starr, Alayna and Chevy Zeamer were part of the program this year and shopped for everything they wanted for Christmas this year.
"I wanted all of it!" Starr said, and then had to show her appreciation for the officers. "Thank you."
Starr got a miracle bathtub but said everything was her favorite. Alayna's favorite present was a unicorn, and Chevy's favorite was Rainbocorns Collectable Eggs.
Brad Kerns, the president of northwest FOP, said they raise funds for the program through the year and are typically able to provide each kid with $150. This year the increase was possible with an anonymous donation.
“Officers get to relate to the community and spend some time with kids shopping,” he said. “They get to go spend $200 and buy some toys and clothes and things that they enjoy for Christmas.”
Over 150 kids were invited this year. Shopping was done in waves due to COVID-19.