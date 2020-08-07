MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State University is on the cusp of a historic transition, prompting a Friday afternoon conference of its governing body.
The state-appointed Board of Regents, meeting in the J.W. Jones Student Union, considered matters that will need to be prepared for the Wednesday, Aug. 19, beginning of what is intended to be a restoration of a "normal" semester of in-person education. The meeting proved to be both routine and anything but, with COVID-19 governing or affecting every decision in some way.
Dr. Jenny Rytting, president of the NWMSU Faculty Senate, told the board about how professors are adapting their teaching strategy to prepare for COVID-19 contingencies.
"So the question is, how can we return to campus in a way that is safe for students, and safe for faculty? And a particular concern is there for those who are members of (COVID-19)-vulnerable populations," Rytting said. "Because we have students that are in that boat, and we also have faculty that are in that boat. So we acknowledge that there are some real concerns there."
The university has received millions of dollars in federal aid directly and indirectly through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. The CARES Act, valued at $2.2 trillion overall, is the largest form of public stimulus ever enacted. Nodaway County has received a share of $339.8 billion delegated by the act to the stewardship of local governments for distribution among public entities, like Northwest. The university's application for aid via this particular mechanism remains pending.
In other business:
- The Regents unanimously approved more than 1,200 candidates for baccalaureate and graduate degrees, more than 500 of whom will walk at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at Bearcat Stadium in a special outdoor makeup commencement ceremony for students who matriculated during the previous spring and summer.
- The Regents heard from Dr. Justin Mallett, associate provost of diversity and inclusion, on efforts to guide the Bearcat community through the current nationwide trend of heightened awareness on social justice and race relations. Mallett and Dr. John Jasinski, university president, affirmed to the board that education about equitable race relations will remain an NWMSU focus area.
- The Regents unanimously approved changes to Title IX policy, authorized by decades of legislation that stems from the 1970s. Future NWMSU complaints of sexual impropriety will rely on "the preponderance of evidence." In joining his colleagues to approve the changes, Regent Jason Klindt stated his critical view of the federal government. Klindt resents how the onus is put upon Northwest and other campuses like it to define a standard that differs from the criminal justice system, in which convictions can only be secured by proof "beyond a reasonable doubt."