Emergency powers are lined up for the academic leaders of Northwest Missouri State University to tackle pandemic COVID-19, according to a news release and meeting agenda released by the university.
A meeting of the Northwest Missouri State Board of Regents is set to take place via Zoom videoconference at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 31. Among the top agenda items for the regents, who are appointed by the governor, will be to grant emergency powers to University President John Jasinski and his delegates. Jasinski is also expected to provide an update to the regents and the public on how the university is adapting to the pandemic.
Northwest Missouri State has been mostly shut down since mid-March in response to the contagion, with most students required to leave the Maryville campus and continue their education via distance-learning programs. The university initially extended its Spring Break vacation period, and then elected to remain closed for normal business through the rest of the spring 2020 semester.