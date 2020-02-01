Slipping and falling is a serious problem for older people as it now ranks as the leading cause of injury deaths for those 65 and older, according to the Department of Human Health and Services.
The DHHS also notes that Missouri’s rate of injury by falling is 31% higher than the national average.
Gina Lucas, county engagement specialist in nutrition and health education for the University of Missouri Extension in Andrew County, is part of a program called “A Matter of Balance.” The idea of the program is to tackle seniors’ fear of taking a tumble, something Lucas said is a big contributor to falls.
“Unfortunately, most adults are afraid of falling,” Lucas said. “That fear of falling leads them to actually decrease their physical activity, and so that the decrease in physical activity leads to muscle weakness and to decrease in bone strength.”
Lucas said falling is not a natural byproduct of old age like some people may think. The “Matter of Balance” program works with seniors to keep them active and reduce the fear of falling. People can sign up for the program through their county’s University of Missouri extension office.
”The fall has a cause, and often people think that you just fall and that when you’re older, you’re just going to fall so this fear of falling keeps you from being physically active,” she said.
Lucas said seniors still need to be aware of limitations. She said they also should not be afraid to use a walker or a cane.
”We incorporate some light activity and so they do some stretching and they do some movement and they realize that physical activity should never stop,” Lucas said.
Missouri has a voluntary group called the Show Me Falls Free Missouri Coalition comprised of more than 50 organizations to help prevent falls.