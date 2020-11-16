Holiday season is upon us and with it comes the two busiest travel periods of the year -- Thanksgiving and Christmas.
However, travel may look slimmer this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Yeah definitely the numbers this year are less than numbers in previous years, obviously because of the situation that is going on,” Chad Cotter, manager and travel consultant at Totally Trips LLC, said.
The airline industry took a big hit last spring with initial lockdowns making travel come to a close. But Cotter said there has been an increase in people booking flights since early August.
“But numbers are starting to pick up from what they were earlier when the pandemic started," he said. “This Thanksgiving we have made a lot of bookings, but it is not as good compared to normal years, but it is an improvement from spring when people did not travel.”
With fewer people flying because of the pandemic, one could assume airline travel would be easy to come by. That is not the case.
“Since the airlines have less demand for travel, a lot of planes are out of service,” Cotter said. “Most people would think there was a lot of availability out there, but that is not the case -- there are less planes.”
Whether the family is staying put, going on the road or taking to the skies there are precautions everywhere to make sure people can do so safely.
Even if roadways are less busy this holiday season because more people do stay home, drivers still should be aware of weather hazards.
“When we have bad weather, if it is raining, it increases your stopping distance. We need people to be careful,” Sgt. Jake Angle with the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H, said in a previous interview with News-Press NOW.