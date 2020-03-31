Northwest Missouri State University regents heard multiple perspectives on adapting to COVID-19 on Tuesday afternoon, but they stopped short of a proposal to grant emergency powers to the university administration.
Regent Jason Klindt persuaded his colleagues to hold off on the measure that would have affected the office of University President Dr. John Jasinski, saying it is not completely clear that the board has authority within its bylaws to undertake such a measure. He added that it is also not clear what actions Jasinki might take that he is not already authorized to do.
The board ended up holding no vote of any kind during the meeting, conducted via Zoom videoconference as a pandemic containment measure.
"You're asking me to give a power that I don't know that we have and that is undefined for an undefined amount of time," Klindt said, referencing board bylaws. "And so ... I'm certainly not trying to impede something that's needed. But, I'm unable to square, '(the president) shall have the power to perform all acts' within anything else he might need."
The conversation took place amid a discussion of how the campus, the surrounding constituents of Maryville, Missouri, and the entire Northwest Missouri State community can adapt to COVID-19. Regents heard from officials including Maryville Councilman Tye Parsons, Dr. Matt Baker, vice president of student affairs, Chief Clarence Green of the University Police Department and members of the COVID-19 task force Jasinki has assembled.
Parsons touched on how, like local governments throughout the region, Maryville municipal leaders have initiated a shelter-in-place order that takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday. Regent John Moore asked Parsons about the approach he expects the Maryville Public Safety office to take in enforcing this order. A number of government and economic activities are exempt from the order, but any entities not exempt are required to be closed for normal business at that time.
"The approach we are going to take is that this is about education first, enforcement second," Parsons said, citing conversations with public safety leaders. "This is not martial law."
For its part, Northwest Missouri State has been mostly shut down since mid-March in response to the contagion, with most students required to leave the Maryville campus and continue their education via distance-learning programs. The university initially extended its spring break vacation period and later elected to remain closed for normal business through the rest of the spring 2020 semester.
Western board approves projects
Members of the Missouri Western Board of Governors also briefly conferred by phone on Tuesday afternoon to convey their intention to vote in favor of two pending construction projects. The votes are to be ratified at the board's meeting on Wednesday, April 29.
According to a university news release, the St. Joseph campus' Hearnes Center is to be renovated at a cost of $233,500 by Lawhon Construction to create a space for the Missouri Western Bookstore, currently located in the Blum Student Union.
The university said a portion of the costs are privately funded, but officials didn't specify how much. The student union space is to be re-purposed for Missouri Western's new e-sports program, which supports students interested in competitive videogaming at a high level.
A second approved bid of $372,899 from Seaman & Schuske Metal Works will rebuild the leaky roof of Wilson Hall, which a university spokesperson said can't be adequately repaired without replacement. A 20-year warranty will protect the new roof.