Northwest Missouri State University President John Jasinski sent an email to students on Wednesday night about the school’s plans to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
The letter read in part, “As such, out of an abundance of caution for our students and employees, and to minimize the spread of the disease, Northwest is postponing the resumption of all in-person classes at our Maryville and Gladstone locations until Monday, March 23. During this time, students should continue coursework, internships and profession-based experiences as directed by faculty and advisors. Additionally, this decision allows members of our campus community who traveled this week to assess their level of exposure and take precautions.
Residence halls will open at 1 p.m. Sunday as planned and be operational for students who choose to return to campus. Campus Dining will offer scaled-back operations next week to serve students living on campus.”