Northwest Medical Services is now offering free Naloxone kits in an effort to decrease the number of opioid overdose deaths in the area.
The nonprofit partnered with Direct Relief to offer free kits at Northwest pharmacies around the area. Patients can ask for the the kits, which include two bottles of the medicine, gloves, syringes and alcohol wipes and instructions, regardless of insurance status.
Miranda Phillips, director of pharmacy for Northwest, said the kits are meant to be used when someone is experiencing an opioid overdose, and can potentially safe a life.
"We all know that the opioid epidemic is a huge issue," Phillips said. "So the more we have this out in the community, the more that patients are able to save lives."
Phillips said Northwest is encouraging those at risk of an overdose, including those with prescribed opioids, to take a kit in case an overdose occurs.
"If we see patients on really high doses of opioids or fentanyl patches ... mixing drugs can definitely have accidental overdose issues," Phillips said. "We try to watch for those patients and say, 'Hey, we have these Naloxone kits,' tell them what it is, kind of reduce the stigma."
Phillips encouraged those taking the kits to always call for medical services if they administer the shot. Phillips said anyone fearing legal repercussions should remember that the Good Samaritan Law protects them if they call for help.
"We don't want people to be afraid to call 911, because that's been a huge issue," Phillips said. "They may give them a dose of the Naloxone, but nobody calls 911 and that person goes back into a withdrawal state, stops breathing and then they end up dying anyway."
Phillips also said if someone is given the first dose of Naloxone and does not respond within three to four minutes, he or she should be given the second shot while waiting for an ambulance.
The director of pharmacy also said the medicine will not have any harmful effects if someone gives them to a person they are not sure is overdosing.
"If it's not an opioid overdose, it's not going to hurt them," Phillips said. "Now if it is, they will more than likely come into a withdrawal state because the Naloxone is replacing that drug. So they might come up a little irritated, angry, sweating, nauseous, things like that."