A $8,000 trailer containing $4,000 of COVID-19 medical supplies from Northwest Health Services is still on the loose as it was reported stolen by Northwest Health Services on Monday.
Northwest Health Services Interim Chief Executive Officer Rodney Hummer said the trailer was used as a cool-down area for COVID-19 testing officials as it had air conditioning. The trailer had PPE, but did not have any critical testing supplies.
"There's a shortage of masks and gowns and gloves so when we lose some, even if it's just a little bit, that hurts and the crazy thing was this trailer was on loan to us from one of our doctors," Hummer said. "We do that, we bring in stuff from home and we utilize volunteers and anything to piece everything together because we're on a limited budget."
Hummer said the trailer being stolen could have been more detrimental if there was higher-priced testing equipment that was essential to the testing operation. He said Northwest Health Services has made adjustments that will ensure it can move forward with COVID-19 testing and mobile testing.
Hummer said there is no lead currently on who stole the trailer, but he said the community has been very active through social media trying to help locate the trailer.
"Hopefully, somebody that has the trailer realizes a Northwest Health is knocking it out of the park and doing great things for our community and they feel bad about it," Hummer said. "Or there's an anonymous tip and it's left somewhere on a gravel road and we could just go pick it up and get back to business."