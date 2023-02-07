Patients at Northwest Health Service's Downtown facility now are being referred to the North End location, sparking a strong reaction from the community.
A sign on the door Monday said the Downtown location, 503 S. Sixth St., is closed and referred people to the other clinic.
“The Downtown health clinic is extremely important to our most vulnerable people that are homeless, that are living on the streets with the convenience of it being Downtown,” said Rachael Bittiker, executive director at Community Missions Corporation.
The Downtown location is one of the only health resources available in the same neighborhood as other homeless organizations like CMC, Salvation Army and the Open Door Food Kitchen.
“Studies show that 85% of homeless individuals living on the street have some sort of chronic health condition,” Bittiker said. “So that means a clinic that's close to where they are, where they're staying, where they're living or where their case managers are, they’ll be more likely to go somewhere close than far across our vicinity.”
While the future of the Downtown health clinic remains unknown, Corie Myers, lead of marketing at Northwest Health, said it is not currently planned to close permanently.
“There’s a lot of unknowns with it right now, and I know a lot of people think that it’s closing at the moment,” Myers said. “The plan is not to close it. Honestly, we don't know what's going to happen with that facility. We've requested some funding from the state to build a new facility down there, but it requires some matched funds. So right now we're in the middle of reaching out to local resources to get the matched funding for the new facility.”
The Downtown location now is operating strictly remotely with telehealth appointments. All in-person needs will be met at the North End location, Myers said.
“We terminated the nurse practitioner that was at the North End facility this past week and so we had to fill a void there and also fill a void at the Downtown clinic,” Myers said. “So we asked our nurse practitioner at the Downtown facility to move over to North End and then we would transport the patients there as needed for the time being.”
Myers said Northwest Health will help transport patients who may not have the resources to get over to the other facility.
“We can give them a free bus pass or we have company vehicles and a program called Health Train, and we can transport them over to North End,” Myers said.
Bittiker said the Downtown health center means more to the homeless community than just another resource.
“The provider they have sees this vulnerable population, they have a built relationship with that individual,” Bittiker said. “That's one of the things that we see with some of the homeless people in our community is being able to build a relationship. Then once that's taken away, the mistrust is there again. So, it's hard to get someone to go and see someone new after they've been seeing a person for a long time.”
Homeless advocate Tracy Gillespie said the location of the Downtown health center is essential.
“It’s centrally located for our homeless population to navigate between the food kitchen, the bus terminal and other agencies down the street,” Gillespie said. “It's a really popular destination for them to come in and have engagement with caseworkers and such.”
Gillespie said the health center has been a safe spot for not only him but many others.
“Everybody knows everybody there,” Gillespie said. “When they go in there, they're treated like normal human beings.”
Despite all the unknowns, Myers emphasized Northwest Health sees keeping a health clinic Downtown as a priority.
“Keeping a facility down there is definitely something that we're trying to do,” Myers said. “We don't want to close that facility. If we can get the funding to either build a new facility or update that one, then that's what we would do.”
Myers said part of the reason Northwest Health filed for funding is due to the upgrades needed at the Downtown health center.
“The building looks a lot bigger on the outside than it does on the inside,” Myers said. “The goal eventually would be to either build something new or renovate that current location and as something that would be more useful for our patients.”
Bittiker said all of the great work that comes from the Downtown health clinic is crucial to the homeless community.
“Location is extremely important and we hope that they can continue their good work,” Bittiker said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.