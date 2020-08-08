Northwest Missouri State University graduates finally got the chance to walk across the graduation stage on Saturday night.
Like usual, the ceremony was filled with caps and gowns, but a new addition of face masks also was required by graduates and attendees.
Talitha Santana Baez was graduating and had a bit of an extra special reason this day means so much.
“I’m from the Caribbean island Curacao, and I’m the only one graduating from that island today," Baez said.
She wore the Curacao flag over her shoulders and couldn't be more excited to get the chance to walk in graduation today with it.
“I did this myself, so I’m proud of myself and I’m happy I got to accomplish this. You only get this opportunity once, so you have to take it and embrace it,” Baez said.
Another graduate, Courtney Pratt, said this was the final step her and her friends needed in order to have the right end to college.
“I’m very excited to finally have the last step of my graduation complete. Since we already got our diplomas and a lot of us have gotten full time jobs or gone on to the next step, we finally have closure and an end to this journey we’ve been on,” Pratt said.
Baez got creative and had decorated her cap in honor of where she came from and hopefully what she will be able to accomplish as she goes for her masters next.
“It says 'from a small island with big dreams' since I am the only one right now that graduated from my island. It’s little,” Baez said.
There were over 900 graduates being honored on Saturday night.
The graduates range in age from 20 to 60. They represent nine countries and 23 states, with 59% of all graduates coming from within the state of Missouri.
Face masks and social distancing was required. The stands were full during the event but space was made with alternating bleachers when possible.