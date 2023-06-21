Buchanan County drivers may have an easier time on their commutes after construction on a portion of northbound Interstate 29 wrapped up Wednesday.
Road work has caused backups and traffic issues near the Missouri Route 6 bridge on Frederick Boulevard since early April, but the portion of I-29 from Gene Field Road to Route YY, around Mitchell Avenue, is now back open.
Troy Slagle, assistant district engineer for the Missouri Department of Transportation, said the construction was necessary for various reasons.
"We've had to replace the old pavement underneath the Frederick Boulevard bridge there," Slagle said. "It had deteriorated to the point where it just didn't make sense to overlay it anymore. So, we had to do a complete replacement there."
Crews also had to handle issues other than pavement replacement.
"We also had to do some drainage work in there to get rid of that extra moisture that was causing that road to deteriorate," Slagle said.
During the construction period, there were a total of 48 traffic accidents and 23 related injuries in the area where work was done, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Sgt. Shane Hux said this was mainly due to drivers not paying attention.
"We did see an increase in traffic crashes in that area, and majority of those were related to inattention," Hux said. "That's what caused the majority of the crashes. You know, people trying to get in at the last minute rather than adhering to the advance warning signals and signs and getting over whenever they should have."
Construction for the northbound lanes may be complete, but there is still plenty of work to do with the guard rails, pavement repairs and overlays north and south of the Frederick Boulevard construction site. MoDOT projected the entire project will be done by the end of October.
