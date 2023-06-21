I-29 traffic delays expected to decrease

The northbound Interstate 29 construction is complete, but more projects remain.

 Kendra Simpson I News-Press NOW

Buchanan County drivers may have an easier time on their commutes after construction on a portion of northbound Interstate 29 wrapped up Wednesday.

Road work has caused backups and traffic issues near the Missouri Route 6 bridge on Frederick Boulevard since early April, but the portion of I-29 from Gene Field Road to Route YY, around Mitchell Avenue, is now back open. 

