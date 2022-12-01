top story North Andrew wins 8-man state championship against Bishop LeBlond By Calvin Silvers News-Press NOW Calvin Silvers Author email Dec 1, 2022 Dec 1, 2022 Updated 14 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email North Andrew wins against Bishop LeBlond in the 8-man state championship. Calvin Silvers | News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save It was a cold night for the 8-man state championship at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri.The Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles (10-4) faced off against the North Andrew Cardinals (14-0).The game was back and forth during the first half, but a score from the Cardinals before halftime helped put a win out of reach for the Golden Eagles.North Andrew captured the 8-man state championship by a score of 54-26. The Cardinals are now 7-7 in state titles, securing their first title since 2016 on Thursday night. Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags North Andrew Leblond Golden Eagles Andrew Cardinals Championship Sport State Win Faurot Field Score Politics Calvin Silvers Author email Follow Calvin Silvers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News +2 Central Missouri Living Windows, Christmas parade affects street closures in Downtown Jefferson City +4 Sports 'Regret is not rape,' Weinstein lawyer says in closing Nebraska Reform candidates lead in UAW races with 73% of vote counted More Regional News → National News +2 National News EU edges closer to $60-per-barrel Russian oil price cap +4 World News Indian coal magnate Gautam Adani goes green +2 National News Seoul places new sanctions on North Korea over arms buildup More National News → 0:50 Mostly sunny and breezy Thursday 16 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
