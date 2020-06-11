The nomination deadline for the Mayor’s Awards for Arts has been extended to Tuesday, June 16.
The Mayor’s Awards for the Arts are designed to honor and celebrate people and organizations that contribute to the vibrancy of the arts and/or increase access to arts experiences in St. Joseph. The organization is seeking nominations for artists, arts organizations, advocates, educators and corporate citizens who contribute to the arts. A panel of arts leaders from across the state selects the award recipients.
The categories include: Artist of the Year, Arts Educator of the Year, Youth Artist, Achievement in the Arts and Outstanding Volunteer.
The nomination form can be downloaded at stjoearts.org/programs_mayors_award_for_arts.htm or a digital file can be requested by sending an email to MAA@stjoearts.org. Nominations are due in the office by 5 p.m. June 16. Submit applications to MAA@stjoearts.org or mail to Allied Arts Council, 118 S. Eighth St., St. Joseph, MO 64501.